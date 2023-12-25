INSC Records Over 600 ETH in Trading Volume, Tops Ranking

According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea shows that INSC (ins-20) recorded a trading volume of over 600 ETH in just six hours, reaching 687 ETH and temporarily securing the top spot in the rankings. The current floor price stands at 0.18 ETH. INSC (ins-20) is a free inscription project on the EVM, which uses Events within the EVM to carry data. This allows inscriptions to no longer be separated from smart contracts, enabling them to participate in existing DeFi protocols and be used to build complete on-chain games and autonomous worlds.

