copy link
create picture
more
Open Solmap NFT Sales Surpass $10 Million on Magic Eden Marketplace
Binance News
2023-12-25 10:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CryptoSlam reveals that the total sales of the recently launched Open Solmap NFT project on the Magic Eden marketplace have exceeded $10 million, currently standing at $12,019,592. The number of NFT holding addresses is close to 14,000. Solmap is a visual representation of Solana slot digital ownership, and Magic Eden suggests that users can view Solmap as a form of digital real estate. By owning 'plots,' holders can develop anything they desire, with potential applications in areas such as metaverse gaming and generative art.
View full text