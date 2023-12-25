copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Drops Below $43,000 on Christmas Eve, Polkadot Surges 5%
Binance News
2023-12-25 10:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin experienced a drop on Christmas Eve, briefly falling below $43,000 before bouncing back above that level. Meanwhile, Polkadot emerged as the top performer among larger-cap altcoins, with a 5% increase on a daily scale. In contrast, SOL and AVAX cooled off after their recent rallies. Bitcoin's market capitalization is now down to $843 billion, and its dominance over altcoins has dropped to under 51% on CoinMarketCap. Most larger-cap altcoins have retraced slightly on a daily scale, including minor declines from ETH, SOL, BNB, ADA, AVAX, DOGE, and LINK. However, Polkadot stands strong with a 5% surge, pushing DOT to over $9. On a weekly scale, Near Protocol and Mina lead the charge with massive 80% surges, followed by Optimism and Sei with 70% increases. SOL is up by 60% within the same timeframe, and its native token has become the fourth-largest digital asset, with a market cap of almost $50 billion. The total crypto market cap has added almost $100 billion over the past week, currently standing well above $1.650 trillion on CoinMarketCap.
View full text