Bitcoin Drops Below $43,000 on Christmas Eve, Polkadot Surges 5%

According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin experienced a drop on Christmas Eve, briefly falling below $43,000 before bouncing back above that level. Meanwhile, Polkadot emerged as the top performer among larger-cap altcoins, with a 5% increase on a daily scale. In contrast, SOL and AVAX cooled off after their recent rallies. Bitcoin's market capitalization is now down to $843 billion, and its dominance over altcoins has dropped to under 51% on CoinMarketCap. Most larger-cap altcoins have retraced slightly on a daily scale, including minor declines from ETH, SOL, BNB, ADA, AVAX, DOGE, and LINK. However, Polkadot stands strong with a 5% surge, pushing DOT to over $9. On a weekly scale, Near Protocol and Mina lead the charge with massive 80% surges, followed by Optimism and Sei with 70% increases. SOL is up by 60% within the same timeframe, and its native token has become the fourth-largest digital asset, with a market cap of almost $50 billion. The total crypto market cap has added almost $100 billion over the past week, currently standing well above $1.650 trillion on CoinMarketCap.

