copy link
create picture
more
TrueUSD Partners with Moore Hong Kong for Daily Attestation Services
Binance News
2023-12-25 09:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD) has announced a partnership with accounting firm Moore Hong Kong (MooreHK) to provide daily attestation services starting from the end of January 2024. MooreHK will offer attestation reports for TUSD's stakeholders and token holders. Established in 1975, MooreHK is a member firm of the Moore Global accounting and consulting network.
View full text