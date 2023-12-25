TrueUSD Partners with Moore Hong Kong for Daily Attestation Services

According to Foresight News, stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD) has announced a partnership with accounting firm Moore Hong Kong (MooreHK) to provide daily attestation services starting from the end of January 2024. MooreHK will offer attestation reports for TUSD's stakeholders and token holders. Established in 1975, MooreHK is a member firm of the Moore Global accounting and consulting network.

