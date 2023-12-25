copy link
Kyber Network Co-Founder Announces Zap API Launch and Staff Reductions
Binance News
2023-12-25 09:08
According to Foresight News, Victor Tran, co-founder of Kyber Network, announced in a tweet that the company will launch the Zap API feature to facilitate users' quick access to DeFi applications. In addition, Kyber will temporarily suspend its liquidity protocol plans and the KyberAI project. Tran also revealed that the team has reduced its staff by 50%.
