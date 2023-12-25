Solana Ecosystem Aggregator Jupiter Launches Retrospective JUP Rewards Program

According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem aggregator Jupiter has launched a retrospective JUP rewards program for users who have made significant community contributions to their project. The program is now open for applications and is exclusively for users who have made substantial contributions, such as spreading information or improving products, before November 2, 2023 (Breakpoint announcement). Applicants must include timestamp screenshots or links. The application form will close in three days.

