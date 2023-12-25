AnaloS Secures $1 Million Investment from Gotbit Hedge Fund for Token Buyback Plan

According to Foresight News, Solana-based Meme project analoS has announced that it has received a $1 million investment from Gotbit Hedge Fund. The funds will be used to initiate a $1 million token buyback plan. The analoS team will carry out the buyback on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. All purchased ANALOS tokens will be allocated to their treasury, to be used for future listings, marketing transactions, airdrops, and other purposes.

