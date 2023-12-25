copy link
ZkSync Era Mainnet Experiences Two-Hour Block Production Halt
2023-12-25 07:56
According to Foresight News, the zkSync Era blockchain explorer revealed that the zkSync Era mainnet experienced a two-hour block production halt. In response to this issue, the zkSync developer team stated, 'zkSync Era is currently facing network problems. The team is actively addressing the situation and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.'
