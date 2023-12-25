copy link
Litentry Plans to Expand Decentralized Identity Solutions to Bitcoin Ecosystem
2023-12-25 07:39
According to Foresight News, decentralized identity solution Litentry is planning to extend its services to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The integration of BRC20 with the Unisat wallet will enable users to verify their assets using their Bitcoin addresses through IdentityHub and obtain corresponding leaderboard rankings. This move aims to enhance the user experience and provide a seamless way for individuals to manage their digital identities across various blockchain platforms. By incorporating Bitcoin, Litentry is taking a significant step towards expanding its reach and offering a more comprehensive solution for decentralized identity management.
