Trader Turns $900 Into $3.47 Million in 5 Days Through ANALOS Transactions

According to Foresight News, a trader managed to turn $900 into $3.47 million in just five days through transactions involving the cryptocurrency ANALOS. The trader initially purchased 2.6 billion ANALOS tokens using 12 SOL (Solana). Later, they sold 1.45 billion ANALOS tokens for 1.43 million USDT (Tether) and still hold 1.12 billion ANALOS tokens. The total profit from these transactions exceeded 3,800 times the initial investment.

View full text