BiB Exchange Launches Perpetual Contracts for MATIC, SAND, AVAX, GALA, and ARB

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, BiB Exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of perpetual contracts for MATIC, SAND, AVAX, GALA, and ARB. The contracts went live on December 25th at 12:00 PM and offer a maximum leverage of 50 times. This development expands the trading options available on the platform, allowing users to engage in more diverse investment strategies.