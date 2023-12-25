copy link
BiB Exchange Launches Perpetual Contracts for MATIC, SAND, AVAX, GALA, and ARB
2023-12-25 07:07
According to Foresight News, BiB Exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of perpetual contracts for MATIC, SAND, AVAX, GALA, and ARB. The contracts went live on December 25th at 12:00 PM and offer a maximum leverage of 50 times. This development expands the trading options available on the platform, allowing users to engage in more diverse investment strategies.
