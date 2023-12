Ethereum-Based Ordinal Dex Experiences Rug Pull Incident

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Ethereum-based Ordinal Dex (ORDEX) has experienced a rug pull incident. The address 0xea81...9e31 has reportedly exchanged 100 trillion ORDEX tokens for 30.96 Ethereum, which is approximately $70,000. This incident highlights the risks associated with decentralized finance platforms and the need for increased security measures.