Ethereum-Based Ordinal Dex Experiences Rug Pull Incident
Binance News
2023-12-25 07:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum-based Ordinal Dex (ORDEX) has experienced a rug pull incident. The address 0xea81...9e31 has reportedly exchanged 100 trillion ORDEX tokens for 30.96 Ethereum, which is approximately $70,000. This incident highlights the risks associated with decentralized finance platforms and the need for increased security measures.
