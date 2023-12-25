copy link
Metis Network's TVL Surpasses $350 Million, Showing 265.4% Growth in Past Week
2023-12-25 06:15
According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in the Metis Network's L2 has exceeded $350 million, with a growth rate of 265.4% in the past seven days. The current TVL stands at $355 million.
