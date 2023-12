Epic Games Store Reinstates Adult-Rated Games with Blockchain and NFT Technology

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Epic Games Store, the digital distribution platform owned by game developer Epic Games, has changed its content policy to allow the relisting of adult-rated games that use blockchain or NFT technology. Previously, some blockchain games, such as Gods Unchained and others, were rated as 'adults only' due to their play-to-earn (P2E) elements, resulting in their removal from the store.