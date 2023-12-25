copy link
Epic Games Store Reinstates Adult-Rated Games with Blockchain and NFT Technology
2023-12-25 04:20
According to Foresight News, Epic Games Store, the digital distribution platform owned by game developer Epic Games, has changed its content policy to allow the relisting of adult-rated games that use blockchain or NFT technology. Previously, some blockchain games, such as Gods Unchained and others, were rated as 'adults only' due to their play-to-earn (P2E) elements, resulting in their removal from the store.
