Trader Earns $285,000 in 14 Hours by Buying and Selling BTL
Binance News
2023-12-25 04:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a trader recently made a profit of 125.5 ETH (approximately $285,000) within 14 hours by buying and selling BTL. The trader paid a 37 ETH (about $84,000) fee to purchase BTL at a price of 49.5 ETH and later sold it all at a price of 212.5 ETH. The transaction was monitored by Lookonchain.
