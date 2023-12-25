Trader Earns $285,000 in 14 Hours by Buying and Selling BTL

According to Foresight News, a trader recently made a profit of 125.5 ETH (approximately $285,000) within 14 hours by buying and selling BTL. The trader paid a 37 ETH (about $84,000) fee to purchase BTL at a price of 49.5 ETH and later sold it all at a price of 212.5 ETH. The transaction was monitored by Lookonchain.

