Japan to Exempt Unrealized Crypto Gains from Taxation Starting April 2024
Binance News
2023-12-25 03:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Japan's Cabinet has decided on the 2024 fiscal year tax reform outline, which states that Japanese companies will no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized gains from holding cryptocurrencies starting April 2024. The bill will be submitted to the regular session of the National Diet in January next year and will require approval from both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.
