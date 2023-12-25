Layer1 DLT Platform Grape Raises $35 Million in Funding

According to Foresight News, Layer1 distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform Grape has completed a $35 million financing round, with participation from global alternative investment group LDA Capital. Grape plans to use the funds to accelerate project development and conduct strategic token buybacks to reduce the circulating supply of its native token, GRP. Grape is a Layer1 DLT platform that combines the decentralization and security of Web3 with the user-friendliness of Web2. Its main features include the high-speed distributed ledger VINE, the artificial intelligence engine ANNE that simplifies smart contract and DApp development, and decentralized cloud storage.

View full text