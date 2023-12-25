copy link
StarryNift Announces Token Economics, Pledges Distribution to NFT Holders and Active Users
Binance News
2023-12-25 03:41
According to Foresight News, metaverse platform StarryNift has announced its token economics, promising to allocate up to 10% of tokens for initial airdrops to NFT holders, active users, and ecosystem supporters. The platform will also allocate 5% of tokens to its team, with a one-year cliff unlocking period and a five-year linear unlocking schedule. StarryNift's commitment to distributing tokens to its community members aims to encourage participation and growth within the platform's ecosystem. By allocating a portion of tokens to NFT holders, active users, and supporters, the platform aims to incentivize user engagement and foster a thriving metaverse environment.
