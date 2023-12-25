Hong Kong SFC Updates Guidelines for Virtual Asset Fund Investments

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has updated its joint circular on intermediaries' virtual asset-related activities. The SFC states that authorized virtual asset funds can only invest in virtual asset tokens (VA Tokens) on licensed virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs), either directly or indirectly. These fund companies should have a good compliance record and at least one qualified staff member with experience in managing virtual assets or related products. The Hong Kong SFC-approved spot virtual asset ETFs allow subscriptions and redemptions in both physical and cash forms for ETFs investing in spot virtual assets. The primary shareholders should be either (i) SFC-licensed corporations or registered institutions, or (ii) subject to additional terms and conditions imposed by the licensing department, if applicable.

