LayerZero Protocol Sees 100% Growth in Daily Cross-Chain Transactions
Binance News
2023-12-25 03:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from LayerZero Scan reveals that the daily cross-chain transaction count for LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has exceeded 370,000. This marks a 100% increase compared to December 9th, when the count was around 180,000 transactions. The current figure represents a new high since September 5th.
