LayerZero Protocol Sees 100% Growth in Daily Cross-Chain Transactions

According to Foresight News, data from LayerZero Scan reveals that the daily cross-chain transaction count for LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has exceeded 370,000. This marks a 100% increase compared to December 9th, when the count was around 180,000 transactions. The current figure represents a new high since September 5th.