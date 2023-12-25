Ordz Games Completes Seed Funding Round With Participation From Multiple Investors

According to Foresight News, Ordz Games, a Bitcoin upstream gaming project, has announced the completion of its seed funding round. Investors in the round included Waterdrip Capital, UniSat Wallet, CoinSummer, SatoshiLab, and Sora Ventures, although the amount raised has not been disclosed. Ordz Games was launched on March 22, and its BRC-20 utility token $OG$ has been renamed to $ORDG. The company plans to open a 1:1 exchange for the token on January 5, 2024.

