Xmultiverse Labs to Complete High-Performance GPU Smart Computing Cluster Construction by 2024

According to Foresight News, Xmultiverse Labs, a Web3 AI computing power DePIN service provider, announced its plans to complete the construction of high-performance GPU smart computing clusters, including H100, H800, and H4090, by the first half of 2024. The company expects to complete the first phase of construction and begin commercial operations by mid-2024. Xmultiverse Labs is a Singapore-based platform laboratory focused on AI computing power DePIN aggregation. Its goal is to build decentralized liquid-cooled intelligent computing infrastructure services and provide platform-based services for Web3 customers, combining AI applications and smart computing clusters. This will enhance collaboration and mutual progress between Web2 and Web3.

