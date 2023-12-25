copy link
CycleX Partners with SPAC Sponsors to Launch $15 Million Tokenized Fund
2023-12-25 01:36
According to Foresight News, RWA platform CycleX has signed strategic partnership agreements with multiple SPAC sponsors to jointly issue a $15 million tokenized fund. Following the establishment of the fund, approximately five Nasdaq-listed companies will be jointly set up, and the listing gains will be shared with investors in such assets after the merger.
