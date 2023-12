CycleX Partners with SPAC Sponsors to Launch $15 Million Tokenized Fund

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, RWA platform CycleX has signed strategic partnership agreements with multiple SPAC sponsors to jointly issue a $15 million tokenized fund. Following the establishment of the fund, approximately five Nasdaq-listed companies will be jointly set up, and the listing gains will be shared with investors in such assets after the merger.