Decentralized Exchange Trader Joe Updates Swap Anyway Feature For Enhanced User Experience
Binance News
2023-12-25 01:23
According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange Trader Joe has announced an update to its Swap Anyway feature, aiming to optimize user experience. The feature eliminates the unclickable state of the Swap button when contract writing simulation fails. Users can now click the Swap button under any circumstances.
