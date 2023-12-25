copy link
Acala Plans to Burn 159,441 ACA Tokens as Part of Acala 2.0
2023-12-25 01:20
According to Foresight News, Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol in the Polkadot ecosystem, announced its plan to burn 159,441 ACA tokens on December 26th. The token burn is part of Acala 2.0, and the specific amount of tokens to be burned is determined by factors such as the number of unused released tokens, network fees, and governance voting.
