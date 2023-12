Phoenix Group Invests in Lyvely to Strengthen Technology and Web3 Portfolio

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Phoenix Group has made a strategic investment in social networking and content monetization platform Lyvely to strengthen its technology and Web3 investment portfolio. Lyvely plans to develop a seamlessly integrated token into its platform, allowing anyone to profit from online content or services.