Phoenix Group Invests in Lyvely to Strengthen Technology and Web3 Portfolio
Binance News
2023-12-25 01:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Phoenix Group has made a strategic investment in social networking and content monetization platform Lyvely to strengthen its technology and Web3 investment portfolio. Lyvely plans to develop a seamlessly integrated token into its platform, allowing anyone to profit from online content or services.
