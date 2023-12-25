Circle Issues 1.8 Billion USDC and Redeems 1.5 Billion USDC in a Week

According to Foresight News, data from Circle's website reveals that between December 15 and December 21, Circle issued approximately 1.8 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.5 billion USDC, resulting in an increase of around 300 million USDC in circulation. As of December 21, there were 24.7 billion USDC in circulation, with reserve funds amounting to approximately 24.8 billion USD.

