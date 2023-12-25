copy link
SafeMoon Executives Charged with Securities Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering in US Court
2023-12-25 00:48
According to Foresight News, SafeMoon CEO Braden John Karony, founder Kyle Nagy, and CTO Thomas Smith have been charged in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The executives of the DeFi protocol on the BNB Chain are accused of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Karony was recently arrested in Provo, Utah. In November, Karony was ordered to be detained during a bail appeal and was brought to EDNY. However, recent BOP data shows that Karony spent Christmas in Brooklyn's MDC prison.
