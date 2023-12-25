copy link
Bitcoin Network Inscription Project Rune Alpha to Launch Market Testnet This Week
2023-12-25 00:34
According to Foresight News, the Bitcoin network inscription project Rune Alpha announced on platform X that it will launch its market testnet this week. The project aims to provide users with a platform for trading and exchanging digital assets, while also ensuring the security and stability of the network.
