Solana Network Sees Record High in New and Active Addresses

According to Foresight News, data from The Block shows that the Solana network has reached a new high in the number of new and active addresses this year. The number of active addresses has increased by approximately 50% compared to November, now standing at 15.66 million, higher than the 15.2 million recorded in January. In December, the number of new addresses added was 6.78 million, surpassing the 6.65 million seen in May.

