Several Cryptocurrency Tokens Set for Unlocking This Week

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that several cryptocurrency tokens, including ACA, DYDX, 1INCH, YGG, AGIX, X2Y2, OP, and SUI, are scheduled for unlocking between December 25 and December 31. Acala token (ACA) will unlock 4.66 million tokens (approximately $505,000) on December 25 at 08:00, accounting for 0.53% of the circulating supply. dYdX token (DYDX) will unlock around 575,000 tokens (approximately $1.81 million) on December 26 at 23:00, representing 0.21% of the circulating supply. 1inch token (1INCH) will unlock about 64,000 tokens (approximately $26,700) on December 27 at 20:00, accounting for 0.01% of the circulating supply. Yield Guild Games token (YGG) will unlock 16.69 million tokens (approximately $7.15 million) on December 27 at 22:00, representing 5.94% of the circulating supply. SingularityNET token (AGIX) will unlock 9.25 million tokens (approximately $3.26 million) on December 28 at 08:00, accounting for 0.74% of the circulating supply. X2Y2 token (X2Y2) will unlock 37.5 million tokens (approximately $459,000) on December 30 at 10:55, representing 9.94% of the circulating supply. Optimism token (OP) will unlock 24.16 million tokens (approximately $79.97 million) on December 30 at 12:00, accounting for 2.65% of the circulating supply. Finally, Sui token (SUI) will unlock 4 million tokens (approximately $2.92 million) on December 31 at 08:00, representing 0.39% of the circulating supply.

