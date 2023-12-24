Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Circuit Court Orders SEC to Revisit Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Rejection

Binance News
2023-12-24 10:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, a U.S. circuit court in Washington D.C. has ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to revisit its rejection of a Bitcoin ETF application by crypto hedge fund Grayscale. However, this does not guarantee approval, as the SEC may find new reasons to reject it or any of the dozen other applications. Crypto industry investors and insiders expect the price of Bitcoin and other crypto assets to surge if and when the SEC approves an exchange-traded fund for BTC. On the other hand, news of any Bitcoin ETF rejections by the SEC could lead to a drop in Bitcoin price. ETF Store president and ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci warned that if the SEC does not approve a Bitcoin ETF in January, markets could see one of the 'bigger rug pulls in crypto history.' The SEC has shown no signs of making it easy for institutional financiers who want to launch a Bitcoin ETF. It has so far rejected 'in-kind' structured ETFs and insisted on 'cash create' ETFs by issuers. This form will raise tax liabilities for issuers and perhaps fees for clients. The battle between funds and regulators could delay an ETF past January. A Bitcoin ETF could also threaten crypto exchanges, as it is expected to significantly reduce trading fees for the original cryptocurrency, potentially benefiting investors.
View full text