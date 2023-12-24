copy link
Realy Metaverse Token REAL Surges Over 110% In 24 Hours And 630% In A Week
2023-12-24 08:59
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that the AI metaverse project Realy Metaverse's token REAL on Solana has experienced a significant increase in value. In the past 24 hours, the token has surged over 110%, and in the last 7 days, it has risen over 630%. The token is currently trading at 0.42 USDT.
