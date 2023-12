Bitcoin NFT Protocol Ordinals Accumulates Over $213 Million in Inscription Casting Fees

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the latest data from Dune reveals that the cumulative fees for inscription casting in the Bitcoin NFT protocol Ordinals have exceeded 4,872 BTC, amounting to over $213 million. The total number of inscriptions cast has reached approximately 51 million.