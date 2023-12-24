copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin NFT Protocol Ordinals Accumulates Over $213 Million in Inscription Casting Fees
Binance News
2023-12-24 07:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the latest data from Dune reveals that the cumulative fees for inscription casting in the Bitcoin NFT protocol Ordinals have exceeded 4,872 BTC, amounting to over $213 million. The total number of inscriptions cast has reached approximately 51 million.
View full text