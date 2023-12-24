copy link
Zhu Su Suggests Migrating OPNX Governance Token OX to IBC
Binance News
2023-12-24 06:05
According to Foresight News, Zhu Su has expressed that migrating the OPNX governance token OX to the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol seems reasonable. This move could potentially enhance the token's functionality and interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem.
