Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Turkey President Appoints Blockchain Expert Ozkul to Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee

Binance News
2023-12-24 05:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, Turkey President Ozkul, a lecturer at Istanbul’s Marmara University, has been appointed as the newest member of Turkey’s central bank Monetary Policy Committee. The appointment was made through a presidential decree published early Saturday. Ozkul's main research areas include accounting, finance, and auditing, and she has held courses in subjects such as blockchain technology and crypto assets. President Erdogan assembled a new economy management team after winning the general election in May and appointed ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker. Ozkul’s appointment is unlikely to alter the current monetary policy path. Her recent work has focused on blockchain, crypto assets, and their implications on finance. In 2022, she published a book about crypto asset accounting, according to her profile.
View full text