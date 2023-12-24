Turkey President Appoints Blockchain Expert Ozkul to Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee

According to Bloomberg, Turkey President Ozkul, a lecturer at Istanbul’s Marmara University, has been appointed as the newest member of Turkey’s central bank Monetary Policy Committee. The appointment was made through a presidential decree published early Saturday. Ozkul's main research areas include accounting, finance, and auditing, and she has held courses in subjects such as blockchain technology and crypto assets. President Erdogan assembled a new economy management team after winning the general election in May and appointed ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker. Ozkul’s appointment is unlikely to alter the current monetary policy path. Her recent work has focused on blockchain, crypto assets, and their implications on finance. In 2022, she published a book about crypto asset accounting, according to her profile.

