Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases by 6.98% to Reach a New All-Time High
Binance News
2023-12-24 05:48
According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com reveals that Bitcoin mining difficulty has undergone an adjustment at block height 822,528, resulting in a 6.98% increase to 72.01 T, setting a new historical high. The current average network hashrate stands at 552.26 EH/s.
