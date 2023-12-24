copy link
OP Surpasses 3.8 USDT With 15% Increase, ARB Breaks 1.4 USDT With 10% Growth In 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-12-24 05:17
According to Foresight News, OP has broken through 3.8 USDT, experiencing a growth of over 15% in the past 24 hours. In the same time frame, ARB has surpassed 1.4 USDT, with a growth of over 10%.
