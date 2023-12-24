copy link
Silly Dragon Cryptocurrency Surges Over 88% In 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-12-24 03:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the cryptocurrency Silly Dragon (SILLY) has experienced a significant increase in value, surging over 88% within a 24-hour period. At one point, the price of SILLY rose to 0.0855 USDT before settling at 0.0818 USDT. The rapid growth of this digital asset highlights the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.
