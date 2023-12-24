Whale Address Becomes Fifth Largest Depositor in Blast with 5,975 ETH Deposit

According to Foresight News, a whale address starting with 0xc3b has deposited 5,975 ETH into Blast, becoming the platform's fifth-largest depositor. Currently, a total of 381,000 ETH ($879 million) has been deposited into Blast, which will be locked until February 24, 2024. Out of this amount, 129,500 ETH ($300 million) comes from the top 20 deposit addresses, accounting for 34% of the total deposits.

