ENIGMA Founder Acquires Update and Social Rights for Solana's POPCAT Token

According to Foresight News, ENIGMA art collection series founder, jpeggler, has paid 35,000 USDC to the developers of Solana ecosystem's Meme token, POPCAT, to obtain update and social rights. The original developer wanted to launch an NFT series to raise around 5,000 SOL for themselves and asked jpeggler and the community to support the NFT mint, threatening to destroy the token metadata otherwise. Jpeggler then negotiated a deal worth 3.5 USDC to gain update rights for the token and social/website permissions. Jpeggler plans to make the token metadata immutable.

