BakerySwap Launchpad Phase 2 to Introduce Bitland Project on December 28
2023-12-24 02:30
According to Foresight News, BakerySwap's second phase of Launchpad will introduce the Bitland (BLLB) project on December 28. The total supply of BLLB is 10 billion tokens, with 50% allocated to BAKE IDO, 5% to the team (locked for six months, linear attribution for 12 months), 15% to partners, 10% for airdrops, 10% for liquidity, and 10% for staking. The IDO issuance price is set at 1 ETH = 41.6 million BLLB, with supported tokens being BAKE (BSC) and 1cat (Ethereum).
