BakerySwap Launchpad Phase 2 to Introduce Bitland Project on December 28

According to Foresight News, BakerySwap's second phase of Launchpad will introduce the Bitland (BLLB) project on December 28. The total supply of BLLB is 10 billion tokens, with 50% allocated to BAKE IDO, 5% to the team (locked for six months, linear attribution for 12 months), 15% to partners, 10% for airdrops, 10% for liquidity, and 10% for staking. The IDO issuance price is set at 1 ETH = 41.6 million BLLB, with supported tokens being BAKE (BSC) and 1cat (Ethereum).

