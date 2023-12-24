copy link
RTFKT to Launch Animus Project and Test Mechanisms in Q1 2024
2023-12-24 02:08
According to Foresight News, crypto fashion brand RTFKT is set to launch the Animus project and test some mechanisms in the first quarter of 2024. The Animus Easter eggs will showcase both 2D and 3D versions of the same Animus character. Additionally, all Murakami pill holders will be able to exchange their digital pills at the beginning of 2024.
