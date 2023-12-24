Sotheby's Digital Art Sales Reach $35 Million in 2023, Launches On-Chain Secondary Market

According to Foresight News, Sotheby's Vice President and Head of Digital Art and NFTs, Michael Bouhanna, announced that the sales of digital art auctions in 2023 reached nearly $35 million and launched an on-chain secondary market. Sotheby's first dedicated live auction achieved a turnover of $12 million. In addition, Dmitri Cherniak's work Ringers #879 (The Goose) sold for $6.2 million. Furthermore, Sotheby's held over 25 auctions in 2023, focusing specifically on digital art or incorporating it into contemporary art auctions. They also introduced a new generative art project, Gen Art Sotheby's, supported by Art Blocks Engine, and auctioned Ordinals inscriptions for the first time this year. In the coming year, Sotheby's plans to focus on supporting creators and strengthening their primary market strategy.

