BNB Chain's TxBoost Sets New Record for MEV Rewards

According to Foresight News, the BNB Chain infrastructure Block Builder's TxBoost has set a new historical high for Miner Extractable Value (MEV) rewards. On December 21, TxBoost provided BSC Validators with MEV rewards of 150.62 BNB, surpassing bloXroute's 133.25 BNB. This achievement highlights the growing importance of MEV rewards in the blockchain ecosystem. As the BNB Chain continues to expand, infrastructure providers like TxBoost play a crucial role in ensuring the network's efficiency and security. The record-breaking MEV rewards demonstrate the value of TxBoost's services to BSC Validators and the wider BNB Chain community.

