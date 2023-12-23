Justin Sun Considers Launching Coconut Chicken Memecoin on TRON Blockchain

According to CryptoPotato, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, is considering launching a new memecoin called Coconut Chicken (CCC) on the TRON blockchain. Sun recently conducted a poll on social media, asking his multi-million followers if he should deploy the new memecoin. With two days left in the poll, the results so far indicate that the community is in favor of the new token on TRON. The TRON blockchain already hosts a few memecoins, but it lags behind networks like Ethereum and Solana in terms of popularity and usability. Solana's ecosystem, in particular, has been at the forefront of the recent altcoin rally, largely due to the growing number of memecoins such as BONK and WIF. These tokens have captured the community's attention and posted impressive gains in recent weeks. Justin Sun's interest in launching a new memecoin on TRON appears to be an attempt to capitalize on the ongoing craze surrounding memecoins, especially given the recent resurgence in the entire market and the hopes for an even better 2024.

