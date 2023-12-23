Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Justin Sun Considers Launching Coconut Chicken Memecoin on TRON Blockchain

Binance News
2023-12-23 17:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, is considering launching a new memecoin called Coconut Chicken (CCC) on the TRON blockchain. Sun recently conducted a poll on social media, asking his multi-million followers if he should deploy the new memecoin. With two days left in the poll, the results so far indicate that the community is in favor of the new token on TRON. The TRON blockchain already hosts a few memecoins, but it lags behind networks like Ethereum and Solana in terms of popularity and usability. Solana's ecosystem, in particular, has been at the forefront of the recent altcoin rally, largely due to the growing number of memecoins such as BONK and WIF. These tokens have captured the community's attention and posted impressive gains in recent weeks. Justin Sun's interest in launching a new memecoin on TRON appears to be an attempt to capitalize on the ongoing craze surrounding memecoins, especially given the recent resurgence in the entire market and the hopes for an even better 2024.
View full text