StakeStone Deposits Over 38,000 ETH Into Lido

According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that the StakeStone protocol has deposited 38,802 ETH (approximately $90 million) into Lido within the past 40 minutes. This follows a previous deposit of 30,878 ETH made by StakeStone into Lido on December 19th. Currently, StakeStone ranks seventh in terms of stETH holdings on the blockchain.

