StakeStone Deposits Over 38,000 ETH Into Lido
Binance News
2023-12-23 11:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that the StakeStone protocol has deposited 38,802 ETH (approximately $90 million) into Lido within the past 40 minutes. This follows a previous deposit of 30,878 ETH made by StakeStone into Lido on December 19th. Currently, StakeStone ranks seventh in terms of stETH holdings on the blockchain.
