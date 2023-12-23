copy link
Nigeria Allows Banks to Open Accounts for Crypto Companies
2023-12-23 11:29
According to Foresight News, Nigeria has permitted banks to open accounts for cryptocurrency companies. This development comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered financial institutions accepting deposits to immediately close accounts involved in cryptocurrency exchange transactions or operations in February 2021, labeling such transactions as 'prohibited'.
