Stargate Cross-Chain Bridge Integrates NEAR, Enabling USDC Transfers Between Multiple Chains

According to Foresight News, the Stargate cross-chain bridge has successfully integrated NEAR through a community proposal vote. This integration enables native USDC transfers between NEAR and other chains, including ETH, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and BNB Chain. The Stargate cross-chain bridge aims to facilitate seamless transfers of digital assets between various blockchain networks. With the integration of NEAR, users can now easily transfer USDC across multiple chains, enhancing the interoperability and utility of the stablecoin. This development marks a significant milestone for the Stargate project, as it continues to expand its support for different blockchain networks and digital assets.

