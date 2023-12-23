copy link
RPG Blockchain Game Illuvium Releases 2024 Roadmap Update
2023-12-23 08:39
According to Foresight News, RPG blockchain game Illuvium has released its 2024 roadmap update, with the primary goal of launching its testnet. The project is currently integrating blockchain technology, finalizing the IMX pass, and completing gas exchange. Illuvium plans to launch a public beta in the first quarter of 2024, but this may be extended to the beginning of the second quarter.
